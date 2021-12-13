Kathmandu Valley Logs 172 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 172 COVID-19 Cases

Dec. 13, 2021, 4:37 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 172 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 10416 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 172 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new infections, 172 were detected in the Kathmandu Valley including 112 in Kathmandu, 25 Bhaktapur, and 35 in Lalitpur.

With 313 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 824,535

