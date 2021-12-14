19th KIMFF Concluded With God’s Buffalo Wining Best Mountain Film

The documentary God’s Buffalo made on a buffalo washed away by the floods of Melamchi has won the ‘Best Mountain Film’ at the 19th Kathmandu International Mountain Film Festival.

Directed by Bishnu Kalpit, the film tells how the buffalo owner struggled to get back the buffalo that was washed away by the Melamchi flood. The film won a prize of 1,000 US dollars.

Announcing the winner film, Mario Casella, a jury member of the film, virtually said, “It is a very simple but powerful story.”

The best story under Nepal Panorama was won by Kiran Shrestha’s Yet Another Winter. The 22-minute short film covers physical and psychological journey of a mother for her speechless son.

.Puja Gurung and Bibhushan Basnet’s film Big Headed Boy: Shamans and Samurais won the Special Film Award. The film depicts the story of two filmmakers who went to the village in search of a child artist.

The second and third place documentaries won Rs. 150,000 and Rs. 100,000 cash receptively. Similarly, Village of Women won the Jury Award.

On the last day of the festival, a discussion programme on sustainable climbing was also held. Nicola Polit, British Ambassador to Nepal, said that the Himalayas should be protected for sustainable climbing and the government and concerned bodies should be vigilant. She expressed the commitment of the UK to help Nepal fight the climate crisis.

At the festival, 40 films participated in the international competition and 13 in the Nepali panorama genre. This year, KIMFF was organised in a hybrid style through both physical presence and online medium.

Despite the risk of the COVID-19 pandemic, KIMFF Festival director Ramyata Limbu was pleased with the enthusiastic participation of the viewers. Films posted on KIMFF’s official website are still available for one week.

Source: The Rising Nepal