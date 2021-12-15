Kathmandu Valley Reports 118 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 118 COVID-19 Cases

Dec. 15, 2021, 4:46 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 118 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 9212 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 118 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new infections, 118 were detected in the Kathmandu Valley including 81 in Kathmandu, 9 Bhaktapur, and 320 in Lalitpur.

With 252 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 825,016

