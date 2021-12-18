Nepal Police Rescued 115 Girls In Four Months From Sudurpaschim

Dec. 18, 2021, 9:18 a.m.

A 22-year-old girl, who was being trafficked to India, was rescued from Gaddachauki along the Nepal-India border reports The Rising Nepal.

. Sanjit Singh, Chief of Gaddachauki Shanti Punarsthapan Griha, said the girl was rescued on Tuesday while five youths from the same village were taking her to India under the pretext of providing her a decent job.

According to Shanti Punarsthapan Griha (SPG), Nepal Police have rescued 115 women of Sudurpaschim Province since August. Of them, seven were from Bajura, two from Achham, five from Doti, 46 from Kanchanpur, 18 from Kailali, five from Baitadi, one from Bajhang and four from Dadeldhura districts.

It is learned that the traffickers had promised her a good job in India before she agreed to cross the border which was ultimately foiled by timely intervention of police and concerned bodies.

According to the SPG, she was rescued from Gaddachauki while her relatives were taking her to India in the guise of getting her decent job in India.

Agencies

