Nepal Police Rescued 115 Girls In Four Months From Sudurpaschim

A 22-year-old girl, who was being trafficked to India, was rescued from Gaddachauki along the Nepal-India border reports The Rising Nepal.

. Sanjit Singh, Chief of Gaddachauki Shanti Punarsthapan Griha, said the girl was rescued on Tuesday while five youths from the same village were taking her to India under the pretext of providing her a decent job.

According to Shanti Punarsthapan Griha (SPG), Nepal Police have rescued 115 women of Sudurpaschim Province since August. Of them, seven were from Bajura, two from Achham, five from Doti, 46 from Kanchanpur, 18 from Kailali, five from Baitadi, one from Bajhang and four from Dadeldhura districts.

