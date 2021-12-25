The Nepali Christian community is celebrating Christmas Day today commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ, the founder of Christianism. Jesus Christ was born on December 25 in Bethlehem in Israel 2021years ago.

Born of Virgin Merriam, Jesus Christ has given three main happinesses – liberation, love and peace, said CB Gahatraj, president of Federation of National Christian Nepal.

Therefore, the Christians celebrate December 25 as the Day of all these three major happiness.

The Federation started marking the Christmas Day as a major celebration in Nepal only after 2063 BS.

The government had declared Christmas Day as a national holiday from 2063 BS to 2074 BS. However, from 2075 BS public holiday is given only to Christians on Christmas Day.

The Federation claims that there are three million Christians in Nepal.

The Federation's Christmas Day Main Celebration Committee is organizing Christmas Day celebration programme at Classic Venue at Satdobato, Lalitpur this afternoon.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba have extended their heartfelt Christmas greetings to all Nepali Christians living at home and abroad, wishing them for peace, happiness, prosperity, good health, unity, brotherhood and progress.

“May this festival strengthen the feelings of love and unity among Nepali people and inspire all to implement the Constitution of Nepal for peaceful and prosperous Nepal,” President Bhandari said in a message.

The Federation of National Christian, Nepal has also wished all Christians and non-Christians a Merry Christmas and urged the government and agitating parties to solve the ongoing crisis in the country.

Protestant Christians came to Nepal primarily through the Nepalese who were living outside of Nepal during and prior to the Rana Regime. After the collapse of the Ranas rule in Nepal in 1950, Nepali Christians living in India came in, along with some western missionaries. United Mission to Nepal, International Nepal Fellowship and others are a few earliest western mission agencies that came in and brought Christianity. According to government data, Protestantism accounts for about 0.5% to 1% of the Nepali population.

People start shopping from the beginning of December. Christmas trees are erected at homes with lots of decorations on it. Trees are decorated with bells, stars, reindeers, gift boxes, and many other decorations. The Christmas trees are lit up with twinkling lights. People attend services in the church at midnight. In the morning people visit the houses of friends and convey their best wishes. Gifts are being exchanged. In the evenings the Christian homes host special Christmas feasts. The feast comprises roasted chicken, vegetable salad and other Nepali foods along with turkey, pumpkin pies and Christmas puddings. The foods and celebrations depend upon the status of people, however, all celebrate the birth of Lord Jesus with zeal and enthusiasm.

How do people celebrate Christmas in Nepal?

History of Christianity in Nepal

