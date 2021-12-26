Solu Corridor Transmission Line Completed Charged Within A Month: MD Ghising

In his efforts to complete the disrupted project, Kul Man Ghising, Managing Director of Nepal Electricity Authority, makes another success completing 132 kV double circuits Solu Transmission line, which was facing disruption for a long time.

Had his tenure extended two years ago, the project would have been completed then. It got delayed for almost two years due to obstruction created by local people. Following negotiation with local people by MD Ghising, the transmission line was finally completed on Saturday. The transmission line that was halted for two years is in the final stage of completion.

After the visit of MD Ghising last month, local people agreed to lift the obstruction and were allowed to complete the tower. On Saturday, along with 302 towers necessary for the transmission line have been installed, the project has announced the completion of the stretching of wires. “The operation of the 90 km long transmission line is a matter of month as the final work of stretching of wires comes to an end on Saturday,” said MD Ghising.” The transmission line will be charged within a month.”

Starting from Mirchaiya of Siraha district up to Tila of Solukhumbu district through Udayapur, the Solu Corridor can evacuate electricity generated in Solu Corridor. After the operation of the transmission line, 23.5 MW Sollu Hydropower will be connected. Keeping with the view of this project, NEA has signed PPA with 12 hydropower projects with the capacity of 325 MW.

The construction of the Solu Corridor transmission line was started a decade ago. The project work was obstructed for two years due to protests of the consumers of Maruwa Harit Community Forest of Katari Municipality-4 of Udaypur district. In October 2020, the authority resumed the construction work after finalizing the compensation deal with the local people.

Due to the delay in the construction of the transmission line, powers generated in the district have not been connected to the national transmission line. As a result, out of 23 MW of electricity generated by the Solu Khola Hydropower Project, around 18 MW is going to waste.

MD Ghising said that the electricity evacuated from this transmission line will be used to the Solu and Udyapur

“ For now, the double circuit cable line will help evacuate power produced by hydropower plants in Solukhumbu and the surrounding region to eastern Nepal and the national grid,” said Janardan Gautam Project manager.

He said that hydropower projects including 82 MW Lower Solu, 19.8 MW Upper Solu and 86 MW Solu-Dudhkoshi are in the final stage of construction.

After the completion of the project, it will also reduce electricity leakage. Under this project, the construction of 132-33 and 33-11 kV substations has already been completed.

Funded by a concessional loan from the Export-Import Bank of India, NEA and Nepal Government, the Nepal Electricity Authority had awarded the contract to the Indian contractor Mohan Energy in March 2016.



