Biden Signs A Defense Bill Aimed At Boosting Deterrence In The Indo-Pacific Region

Biden Signs A Defense Bill Aimed At Boosting Deterrence In The Indo-Pacific Region

Dec. 28, 2021, 8:25 a.m.

US President Joe Biden on Monday signed into law a defense bill that allocates more funds for an initiative aimed at boosting deterrence in the Indo-Pacific region.

The National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal 2022 authorizes 768.2 billion dollars in defense spending.

The bill includes 7.1 billion dollars for the Pacific Deterrence Initiative, more than triple the amount earmarked for fiscal 2021 -- a sign that the US is seeking to counter China's military buildup.

The Act also includes a statement encouraging the Biden administration to invite Taiwan to the Rim of the Pacific exercise known as RIMPAC, a US-hosted multilateral military drill. US Congress members want to help Taiwan maintain self-defense capabilities.

Extending such an invitation to Taiwan will likely spark fierce opposition from China, which is wary of warming military ties between the US and Taiwan. Taiwan has never before participated in the exercise.

The bill also includes 300 million dollars to support Ukraine's armed forces amid escalating tensions with Russia, and four billion dollars for an initiative aimed at bolstering deterrence in Europe.

Agencies

South Africa Mourns Anti-Apartheid Icon Desmond Tutu
Dec 28, 2021
Delhi Announces Night Curfew From Monday After Nearly 300 New Covid-19 Cases Reported
Dec 27, 2021
India To Offer Shots For 15-18, Boosters For Elderly, Healthcare Staff: PM Modi
Dec 26, 2021
India To Hike Vaccination As Omicron Spreads
Dec 26, 2021
Omicron Virus: Milder But More Infectious, Omicron may Yet Overload Hospitals: Experts warn
Dec 25, 2021

More on International

South Africa Mourns Anti-Apartheid Icon Desmond Tutu By Agencies 3 hours, 35 minutes ago
China Imposes A Lockdown In Xian To Contain Coronavirus By Agencies 3 days, 4 hours ago
The Soviet Union's Demise Should Not Be Blamed On His Policy: Mikhail Gorbachev By Agencies 3 days, 4 hours ago
Hong Kong University Removes Tiananmen Monument By Agencies 4 days, 4 hours ago
Britain Reports Over 100,000 Daily New COVID Cases By Agencies 5 days, 4 hours ago
Japan To Continue Tough Border Measures By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

ELECTRICTY DEMAND Managing Gap By A Correspondent Dec 28, 2021
MELAMCHI PROJECT Uncertain Again By A Correspondent Dec 28, 2021
UNICEF AT 75 Investment In Children By A Correspondent Dec 28, 2021
Kathmandu Will Likely To Witness Moderate Rain Tonight By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 28, 2021
Weather Forecast For December 28 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 28, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 156 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 27, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75