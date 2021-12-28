COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 241 New Cases, 260 Recoveries And 2 Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 241 New Cases, 260 Recoveries And 2 Deaths

Dec. 28, 2021, 4:53 p.m.

With 241 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 827763.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 8463 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 241 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry said that out of 4030 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 23 people.

There are 4,910 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 245 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 4665 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 85are admitted to the ICU and 22 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 263 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 811263 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Tuesday added 2 COVID-19 related fatality to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,588.

