COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 235 New Cases, 228 Recoveries And No Deaths

Dec. 30, 2021, 5:41 p.m.

With 235 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thrusday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 827972.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 6184 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 235 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry said that out of 3083 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 6 people.

There are 4871 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 237 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 4694 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 78 are admitted to the ICU and 23 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 228 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 812246 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Thursday said there is no COVID-19 related fatality to the nation's. The COVID-19 death toll is now 11,590.

