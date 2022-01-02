COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 342 New Cases, 252 Recoveries And Zero Deaths

With 342 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 828778.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 5007 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 342 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry said that out of 15992 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 40 people.

4,969 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 241 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 4,728 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 89 are admitted to the ICU and 27 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 252 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 812,210 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98 per cent.

The MoHP on Saturday added zero COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,594.