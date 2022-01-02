Delhi logs 2,716 new Covid-19 Cases, Highest Since May 21

Delhi, which has been witnessing a sharp uptick in the number of Omicron cases, recorded 31 of them in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 351.

In just four days, Delhi saw the daily cases of Covid-19 jump from 500 to above 2,700 with the tally reaching 2,716 fresh cases Saturday. Friday, the city had recorded 1,796 cases.

This is the highest number of single-day cases recorded since May 21 when the city had clocked 3,009 cases amid the devastating second wave of the pandemic.

The current increase in the number of cases is likely driven by the new, heavily-mutated, Omicron variant. Delhi, which has been witnessing a sharp uptick in the number of Omicron cases, recorded 31 of them in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 351. According to data shared by the state government, Delhi has the second-highest number of Omicron cases in the country after Maharashtra, which has reported 454 cases.

However, the government did not implement the second level of restrictions keeping in mind the migrant workers and said further restrictions will be implemented after a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority.

The increase in positivity rate was seen despite a high number of tests being conducted. Delhi conducted more than 73,590 tests Thursday. Over 62,200 tests were conducted each day on an average over the last week.