Delhi logs 2,716 new Covid-19 Cases, Highest Since May 21

Delhi logs 2,716 new Covid-19 Cases, Highest Since May 21

Jan. 2, 2022, 8:17 a.m.

Delhi, which has been witnessing a sharp uptick in the number of Omicron cases, recorded 31 of them in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 351.

In just four days, Delhi saw the daily cases of Covid-19 jump from 500 to above 2,700 with the tally reaching 2,716 fresh cases Saturday. Friday, the city had recorded 1,796 cases.

This is the highest number of single-day cases recorded since May 21 when the city had clocked 3,009 cases amid the devastating second wave of the pandemic.

The current increase in the number of cases is likely driven by the new, heavily-mutated, Omicron variant. Delhi, which has been witnessing a sharp uptick in the number of Omicron cases, recorded 31 of them in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 351. According to data shared by the state government, Delhi has the second-highest number of Omicron cases in the country after Maharashtra, which has reported 454 cases.

However, the government did not implement the second level of restrictions keeping in mind the migrant workers and said further restrictions will be implemented after a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority.

The increase in positivity rate was seen despite a high number of tests being conducted. Delhi conducted more than 73,590 tests Thursday. Over 62,200 tests were conducted each day on an average over the last week.

Agencies

Japan Is Not Sending Any Minister In Beijing Winter Olympic Games
Jan 02, 2022
Happy New Year 2022: Why People Celebrates New Year’s Day on January 1
Jan 01, 2022
Omicron Wave May Have Peaked In South Africa: Officials
Jan 01, 2022
COVID-19 Curved Climbed In Six Indian States, Omicron Variant Leading In 9 Key Urban Areas
Dec 31, 2021
Chinese E-commerce Giant Alibaba Will Not Serve Palestinians Beginning In 2022
Dec 31, 2021

More on India

COVID-19 Curved Climbed In Six Indian States, Omicron Variant Leading In 9 Key Urban Areas By Agencies 2 days, 3 hours ago
India’s Several States Report Huge Single-day Spike In Covid-19 Cases By Agencies 3 days, 1 hour ago
Delhi Announces Night Curfew From Monday After Nearly 300 New Covid-19 Cases Reported By Agencies 6 days, 3 hours ago
India To Hike Vaccination As Omicron Spreads By Agencies 1 week ago
India Should Emerge As Leader In Post-Covid World Order: PM Modi By Agencies 1 week, 3 days ago
India Discovered 200 Cases Of Omicron By Agencies 1 week, 4 days ago

The Latest

Poudel, Gachhedar, Singh, Sujata, Nidhi and Sitaula Are Nominated To NC Central Committee By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 02, 2022
Japan Is Not Sending Any Minister In Beijing Winter Olympic Games By Agencies Jan 02, 2022
Weather Forecast For January 2 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 02, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 256 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 02, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 342 New Cases, 252 Recoveries And Zero Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 02, 2022
No Power Shortage, Recent Interruptions In Electricity Is Local Problem: MD Ghising By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 01, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75