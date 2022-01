Poudel, Gachhedar, Singh, Sujata, Nidhi and Sitaula Are Nominated To NC Central Committee

Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba has nominated 10 more leaders as members of the Central Working Committee. On Saturday, President Deuba nominated 10 leaders to the Central Working Committee in accordance with Article 21 (10) of the Nepali Congress Statute, 2017 (with amendments).

According to Chief Secretary Krishna Prasad Poudel, President Deuba has appointed Ram Chandra Poudel, Prakash Man Singh, Bimalendra Nidhi, Bijay Kumar Gachchhadar, Krishna Prasad Sitaula, Dr Prakash Sharan Mahat, Dr Narayan Khadka, Uma Regmi, Sujata Koirala and Min Bahadur Bishwakarma have been nominated as members of the Nepali Congress Central Working Committee.