India Reports 33,750 Fresh Covid-19 Cases; Omicron Tally At 1,700

Jan. 4, 2022, 7:52 a.m.

India on Monday reported 33,750 fresh Covid-19 cases and 123 deaths. With 10,846 recoveries, the country’s active caseload stood at 1,45,582.

According to the Union Ministry of Health, the Omicron tally in the country has reached 1,700, of which 639 have recovered or been discharged. Maharashtra topped the count with 510 Omicron cases, followed by Delhi with 351 cases.

Amid a steady rise in Covid-19 cases in India, cities across the country kick-started the Covid vaccination for teenagers, aged between 15 to 18 years, on Monday. The Union Health Ministry had announced that Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin will be administered to eligible children — in two doses 28 days apart.

Delhi, which has been witnessing a steady rise in Covid-19 cases, reported 4,099 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the positivity rate to 6.46% from 4.59% a day ago. One more person died out of the infection. Mumbai, on the other hand recorded 7,928 fresh Covid-19 cases pushing the test positivity rate of 16.39 per cent. The city also recorded two related deaths in the past 24 hours, a BMC health bulletin said.

In Pune, 40 centres have Covaxin doses, whereas Delhi has set up 159 government-run centres for the age group. In Mumbai, vaccination for children will be carried out at nine jumbo centres (Richardson and Crudas at Byculla, NESCO jumbo centre, NSCI at Worli, BKC jumbo centre and jumbo centres at Kanjurmarg, Malad, Mulund and Dahisar).

Source: The Indian Express

Agencies

