COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 370 New Cases, 239 Recoveries And 3 Deaths

With 370 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wendesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 830002.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population Dr. Sangeeta Kaushal Mishra said in 6735 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 370 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry said that out of 3562 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 65 people.

There are 5255 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 373 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 5255 patients are placed in home isolation.

Dr. Mishra in her press briefing said that of the active patients, 84 are admitted to the ICU and 21 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 239 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 813176 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98 per cent.

The MoHP on Wednesday said that there was no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,601.