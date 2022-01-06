PM Deuba’s India Visit Cancelled

PM Deuba’s India Visit Cancelled

Jan. 6, 2022, 6:25 p.m.

As the organizer of The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit has decided to postponed the summit amid rise in COVID-19 cases, Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, who was invited to address the summit, has also cancelled his forthcoming visit to India,

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit is aimed at attracting investments in the state by bringing together domestic as well as overseas business leaders, investors, heads of states and officials from across the world.

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit has been postponed considering the sudden increase in COVID-19 cases in the state.

The 10th edition of the summit, to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was scheduled to be held between January 10 and 12 in Gandhinagar. The new date of the two-day event will be decided in a meeting on January 6 at 2 pm.

One of the organisers, asking not to be named, has said the physical event stands cancelled.

Earlier, Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel said that the state government was "determined" to organise the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit on the scheduled date. For the event, the state government sought a relaxation from the Centre in the seven-day quarantine rule so that international delegates from "at risk" countries can attend the event, Patel said on December 30, 2021.

The Centre's revised guidelines about Omicron variant mandates that travellers from "at risk" countries have to undergo a mandatory seven-day quarantine if they test negative for the virus.

The event is aimed at attracting investments in the state by bringing together domestic as well as overseas business leaders, investors, heads of states and officials from across the world.

On January 3, a total 39 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) were signed as part of the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, including those to set up the country's first lithium refinery and research centre for nano satellites. The MoUs also comprise initial pacts signed by educational institutions for research and training purposes.

This was the sixth in the series of MoU signing events that are being organised by the government every Monday. With this, the total number of such MoUs signed so far has risen to 135.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Logs 310 COVID-19 Cases
Jan 06, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 478 New Cases 271 Recoveries And 1 Death
Jan 06, 2022
Nepal And Japan Agree To Continues Fighting Against the COVID-19 Together
Jan 06, 2022
Israeli Embassy In Kathmandu Supported To Establish R&D Hub and Israeli-Styled High-Tech Classroom
Jan 06, 2022
Kathmandu Valley To See Interrupted And Qualitative Electricity Supply:MD Ghising Soon
Jan 06, 2022

More on Politics

Ruling Party Alliance File Joint Candidates Against CPN-UML In National Assembly Elections By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 10 hours ago
Prachanda Elected CPN (Maoist Centre) Chair By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 10 hours ago
Maoist Center Concluded 8th General Convention, Electing 236 CC Members By Agencies 3 days, 10 hours ago
Poudel, Gachhedar, Singh, Sujata, Nidhi and Sitaula Are Nominated To NC Central Committee By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 10 hours ago
BP’s National Conciliation: Relevant Ideology For Irrelevant Party By Keshab Poudel 6 days, 1 hour ago
Nepal Communist Party Maoist-Center Eighth General Convention Begins By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 4 days ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Logs 310 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 06, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 478 New Cases 271 Recoveries And 1 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 06, 2022
Nepal And Japan Agree To Continues Fighting Against the COVID-19 Together By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 06, 2022
Israeli Embassy In Kathmandu Supported To Establish R&D Hub and Israeli-Styled High-Tech Classroom By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 06, 2022
India Witnesses Biggest Single-day Omicron Rise By Agencies Jan 06, 2022
Why Is The Traffic Jam In Kathmandu Notorious? By Shanker Man Singh Jan 06, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75