PM Deuba’s India Visit Cancelled

As the organizer of The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit has decided to postponed the summit amid rise in COVID-19 cases, Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, who was invited to address the summit, has also cancelled his forthcoming visit to India,

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit is aimed at attracting investments in the state by bringing together domestic as well as overseas business leaders, investors, heads of states and officials from across the world.

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit has been postponed considering the sudden increase in COVID-19 cases in the state.

The 10th edition of the summit, to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was scheduled to be held between January 10 and 12 in Gandhinagar. The new date of the two-day event will be decided in a meeting on January 6 at 2 pm.

One of the organisers, asking not to be named, has said the physical event stands cancelled.

Earlier, Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel said that the state government was "determined" to organise the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit on the scheduled date. For the event, the state government sought a relaxation from the Centre in the seven-day quarantine rule so that international delegates from "at risk" countries can attend the event, Patel said on December 30, 2021.

The Centre's revised guidelines about Omicron variant mandates that travellers from "at risk" countries have to undergo a mandatory seven-day quarantine if they test negative for the virus.

On January 3, a total 39 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) were signed as part of the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, including those to set up the country's first lithium refinery and research centre for nano satellites. The MoUs also comprise initial pacts signed by educational institutions for research and training purposes.

This was the sixth in the series of MoU signing events that are being organised by the government every Monday. With this, the total number of such MoUs signed so far has risen to 135.