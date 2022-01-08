PM Deuba Sits In Self-Isolation Following Prachanda Tests Positive For Covid-19

PM Deuba Sits In Self-Isolation Following Prachanda Tests Positive For Covid-19

Jan. 8, 2022, 4:53 p.m.

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has been sitting in isolation since Saturday.

According to Janak Raj Bhatta, Under Secretary in the Prime Minister's Secretariat, the Prime Minister has been sitting in isolation since Saturday. Bhatta informed that his corona test will be held on Sunday.

Prime Minister Deuba has sat in isolation after the corona infection of CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairman Prachanda on Friday. He was sitting with Prime Minister Deuba at a meeting of a high-level political mechanism held in Baluwatar two days ago.

Before sitting in isolation, Prime Minister Deuba had a one-hour meeting with CPN (UML) Chairman KP Oli on Saturday morning.

