Putin Defends Deployment Of Troops To Kazakhstan

Putin Defends Deployment Of Troops To Kazakhstan

Jan. 11, 2022, 7:51 a.m.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has defended the deployment of troops to Kazakhstan to help quell anti-government protests.

After the unrest broke out, the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Russian-led military alliance of six former Soviet countries, sent more than 2,000 military personnel at the request of Kazakhstan's government.

During a CSTO summit that took place online on Monday, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that order has been restored.

Tokayev alleged that nearly simultaneous attacks were made on important public facilities and claimed that these were part of an attempted coup by armed groups disguising themselves as civilian protesters.

He said there was no doubt about the direct involvement of terrorists, including foreign extremists.

Putin said the alliance's action came at an appropriate time and in a totally legal way in the face of an invasion by international terrorists.

His remarks came after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken questioned whether it was necessary for Kazakhstan to request a dispatch of CSTO troops.

Missile Likely Launched From North Korea

Japan's government says North Korea launched what may have been a ballistic missile NHK reports.

The Japan Coast Guard has announced that the projectile is believed to have landed.

Officials are calling on vessels to wait for further information.

Agencies

With The Surge Of COVID-19, Nepal Shuts Down All Schools From Today
Jan 11, 2022
India Reported 28-fold Case Rise, Set To Cross 4 Lakh Covid, But Hospitalisation Low
Jan 11, 2022
Missile Likely Launched From North Korea
Jan 11, 2022
Vaccination Card Mandatory For Domestic Flights In Nepal
Jan 10, 2022
New 'Deltacron' Coronavirus Variant Discovered In Cyprus
Jan 10, 2022

More on International

Missile Likely Launched From North Korea By Agencies 3 hours, 15 minutes ago
Kazakh Government Says Over 5,800 People Detained During Unrest By Agencies 1 day, 3 hours ago
Surging COVID-19 Cases Complicate Last-Minute Planning For Beijing Olympics By Agencies 3 days, 3 hours ago
Biden Blames Trump For Capitol Attack By Agencies 4 days, 3 hours ago
Omicron Cases May Strain US Medical System: Fauci By Agencies 5 days, 3 hours ago
North Korea Test-Fires Hypersonic Missile By Agencies 5 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Indian Embassy Observed World Hindi Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 11, 2022
With The Surge Of COVID-19, Nepal Shuts Down All Schools From Today By Agencies Jan 11, 2022
India Reported 28-fold Case Rise, Set To Cross 4 Lakh Covid, But Hospitalisation Low By Agencies Jan 11, 2022
Weather Forecast For January 11 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 11, 2022
Prithiwinarayan Shah, Nepal’s Unification And His Contributions By By Ludwig F. Stiller Jan 10, 2022
Nepal Government Announces To Shut Down The School Until January 29 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 10, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75