Putin Defends Deployment Of Troops To Kazakhstan

Russian President Vladimir Putin has defended the deployment of troops to Kazakhstan to help quell anti-government protests.

After the unrest broke out, the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Russian-led military alliance of six former Soviet countries, sent more than 2,000 military personnel at the request of Kazakhstan's government.

During a CSTO summit that took place online on Monday, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that order has been restored.

Tokayev alleged that nearly simultaneous attacks were made on important public facilities and claimed that these were part of an attempted coup by armed groups disguising themselves as civilian protesters.

He said there was no doubt about the direct involvement of terrorists, including foreign extremists.

Putin said the alliance's action came at an appropriate time and in a totally legal way in the face of an invasion by international terrorists.

His remarks came after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken questioned whether it was necessary for Kazakhstan to request a dispatch of CSTO troops.

Missile Likely Launched From North Korea

Japan's government says North Korea launched what may have been a ballistic missile NHK reports.

The Japan Coast Guard has announced that the projectile is believed to have landed.

Officials are calling on vessels to wait for further information.