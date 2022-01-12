Kathmandu Valley Logs 1538 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 1538 COVID-19 Cases

Jan. 12, 2022, 6:30 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 1538 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 9051 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1538 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 1538 infections, 1168 in Kathmandu, 134 Bhaktapur, and 236 in Lalitpur.

With 2448 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 835927.

