Kathmandu Valley Logs 1916 COVID-19 Cases

Jan. 13, 2022, 5:07 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 1538 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 9051 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1538 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 1916 infections, 1449 in Kathmandu, 150 Bhaktapur, and 317 in Lalitpur.

With 2992 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thrusday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 841297.

