COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 8730 New Cases 562 Recoveries And 1 Death

With 8730 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 868215.

According to the associate spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population Dr. Samir Kumar Adhikary said in 17872 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 8730 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry said that out of 4956 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 562 people.

There are 39044 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 1218 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 37826 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 151 are admitted to the ICU and 28 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile 562 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 817547 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 96 per cent.

The MoHP on Tuesday added 1 COVID-19 related fatality to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,624..