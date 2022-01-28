Nepal’s Bardia National Park Wins TX2 Award For Doubling Tigers' Population

Nepal’s Bardia National Park and Satyamangalam Tiger Reserve of India won. TX2 Award, presented by CATS, Global Tiger Forum, IUCN, UNDP, The Lion’s Share and WWF, for their remarkable contribution to tiger conservation.

Nepal and India shares the international awards for doubling the population of tiger since 2010. Award winner Bardia has less than 20 tigers in 2009 and now it has almost 90 tigers. Similarly, Satyamangalam Tiger reserve has 25 tigers in 2011 and not it has around 80 tigers.

The awards celebrate the 10-year anniversary of all 13 Tiger Range Countries committing to double the global population of wild tigers by 2022 - a goal known as TX2.

The TX2 goal is one of the most ambitious conservation goals ever set for a single species and the Tiger Summit in 2022, the next Year of the Tiger, offers the opportunity to set a new vision to secure their future.

Located in the lowland Terai of Nepal and covering an impressive area of 968 sq. km., is the largest National Park in the western Terai of Nepal. This National Park is famous for inhabiting Bengal tigers, Wild Asian elephants, and One-Horned rhinos.

Bardia National Park is also equally impressive when it comes to aerial and aquatic life. There are more than 400 species of birds, which includes endangered species like Bengal Florican and Sarus Crane, and more than 125 species of fish. Karnali and Babai river offers tourists ample opportunity to go fishing. You can also see the rare Gangetic Dolphin and Mahseer in these rivers. The ideal time to visit Bardia if you are bird-watcher is either in November or from February to April because that is when birds immigrate. There are also more than 839 species of flora in this park.