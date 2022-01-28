North Korea Tested Tactical Guided Missiles

North Korea's state-run Korean Central News Agency says the country's Academy of National Defense Science test-fired tactical guided missiles on Thursday.

KCNA's report on Friday also said "two tactical guided missiles precisely hit the target island."

South Korea's military stated on Thursday that the North fired two projectiles from South Hamgyong Province toward the Sea of Japan. It said it believes the projectiles were short-range ballistic missiles.

It is presumed that North Korea's announcement refers to these projectiles.

KCNA also said North Korea conducted the test-firing of a long-range cruise missile system on Tuesday. It added that two missiles "hit the target island" 1,800 kilometers away.

South Korean military officials said on Tuesday that the North apparently launched two cruise missiles. It is believed that the KCNA report refers to these missiles.