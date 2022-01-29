COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 3318 New Cases 5912 Recoveries And 6 Death s

With 3318 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 947392.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, in 10101 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR), a total of 3318 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2 in 24 hours.

The Ministry said that out of 4461 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 1586 people.

There are 87,341 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 1,693 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 85,636 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 286 are admitted to the ICU and 47 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 5,912 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 848,348 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 89.5 per cent.

The MoHP on Saturday added six COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,703.