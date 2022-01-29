COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 3318 New Cases 5912 Recoveries And 6 Death s

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 3318 New Cases 5912 Recoveries And 6 Death s

Jan. 29, 2022, 5:30 p.m.

With 3318 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 947392.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, in 10101 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR), a total of 3318 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2 in 24 hours.

The Ministry said that out of 4461 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 1586 people.

There are 87,341 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 1,693 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 85,636 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 286 are admitted to the ICU and 47 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 5,912 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 848,348 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 89.5 per cent.

The MoHP on Saturday added six COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,703.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Logs 1820 COVID-19 Cases
Jan 29, 2022
Weather Forecast For January 29
Jan 29, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 2940 COVID-19 Cases
Jan 28, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 4870 New Cases 5432 Recoveries And 10 Death
Jan 28, 2022
Nepal Marked International Holocaust Remembrance Day
Jan 28, 2022

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Logs 1820 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 8 minutes ago
New MERS-Related Virus NeoCoV May Be More Lethal, Transmissible – Study By Agencies 16 hours, 14 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 2940 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 4870 New Cases 5432 Recoveries And 10 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 3143 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 5816 New Cases 5292 Recoveries And 15 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Melamchi Project Starts Clearing Debris In Melamchi Headwork By Agencies Jan 29, 2022
India Reports 251,209 New Covid-19 Cases, New Delhi Lifts Restrictions By Agencies Jan 29, 2022
China Announces Attendees For Olympic Opening By Agencies Jan 29, 2022
Russian President Putin Spoke With French President Macron On Ukraine Crisis By Agencies Jan 29, 2022
Weather Forecast For January 29 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 29, 2022
Acharya Appointed Nepal's Ambassador To The UK By Agencies Jan 28, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75