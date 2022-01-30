COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 3049 New Cases And 6359 Recoveries

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 3049 New Cases And 6359 Recoveries

Jan. 30, 2022, 4:45 p.m.

With 3049 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 950441.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, in 9910 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR), a total of 3049 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2 in 24 hours.

The Ministry said that out of 3235ntigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 491 people.

There are 83999 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 1,693 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 85,636 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 286 are admitted to the ICU and 47 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 6359 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 854707 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 89.5 per cent.

The MoHP on Sunday added 32 COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,703.

