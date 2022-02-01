Kathmandu Valley Logs 1907 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 1907 COVID-19 Cases

Feb. 1, 2022, 5:19 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 1907 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 10776 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1907 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 1907 infections, 1404 in Kathmandu, 195 Bhaktapur, and 308 in Lalitpur.

With 3667 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 953919.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal And India Sign MoU On Construction Of A Motorable Bridge Over Mahakali River
Feb 01, 2022
Israel Provides Over Half A Million Syringes To Nepal
Feb 01, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 3667 New Cases 8267 Recoveries And 9 Death s
Feb 01, 2022
Weather Forecast For February 1
Feb 01, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 3472 New Cases 8191 Recoveries And 8 Death s
Jan 31, 2022

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 3667 New Cases 8267 Recoveries And 9 Death s By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 26 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 1721 COVID-19 Cases By LIATILE PUTSOA 1 day, 6 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 3472 New Cases 8191 Recoveries And 8 Death s By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Japan And UNICEF Join Hands To Strengthen Vaccine Cold Chain In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 1778 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 3049 New Cases, 6359 Recoveries And 32 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Off-The-Record Tea-Talk: Urgent Need Of Epoch-Making Changes By THE BRAINSTORMER Feb 01, 2022
Nepal And India Sign MoU On Construction Of A Motorable Bridge Over Mahakali River By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 01, 2022
Israel Provides Over Half A Million Syringes To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 01, 2022
Business Organizations Accuses CIAA For Discouraging Cement Industry By Agencies Feb 01, 2022
Bhutan Eases Covid-19 Lockdown By Agencies Feb 01, 2022
India’s 90 Percent Adult Population Receives First Dose Of Covid-19 Vaccine By Agencies Feb 01, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75