Kathmandu Valley Logs 1907 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 1907 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

in 10776 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1907 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 1907 infections, 1404 in Kathmandu, 195 Bhaktapur, and 308 in Lalitpur.

With 3667 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 953919.