UN Diplomats Trade Accusations Over Ukraine

US and Russian diplomats traded accusations on Monday at the United Nations Security Council. They addressed their differences over the buildup of Russian troops along the border with Ukraine.

The US ambassador called for the meeting, the first in the chamber to be focused on the crisis. Linda Thomas-Greenfield said if Russia invades Ukraine, no one will be able to say they didn't see it coming.

Russian diplomats do not want NATO troops on their border. They have demanded guarantees that Ukraine not join the alliance. But they insist they have no plans to invade.

The Russian ambassador said the Americans are trying to "whip up hysterics." Vassily Nebenzia accused the US and other countries of "pumping Ukraine with weapons and ammunition."

Ukraine's ambassador said his country is ready to defend itself. Sergiy Kyslytsya said it has the right to choose its own security arrangements.