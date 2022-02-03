COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2742 New Cases 8723 Recoveries And 14 Death s

Feb. 3, 2022, 5:31 p.m.

With 2742 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thrusday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 962517.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, in 10026 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR), a total of 2742 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2 in 24 hours.

The Ministry said that out of 2579 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 433 people.

There are 63296 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 1434 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 61862 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 281 are admitted to the ICU and 59 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 8723 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 8874430 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 91.5 per cent.

The MoHP on Thursday added 14 COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,778

