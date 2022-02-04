COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1602 New Cases 8425 Recoveries And 16 Death s

Feb. 4, 2022, 3:48 p.m.

With 1602 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 964119.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, in 6655 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR), a total of 1602 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2 in 24 hours.

The Ministry said that out of 4418 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 924 people.

There are 56457 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 1367 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 55090 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 243 are admitted to the ICU and 51 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 8425 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 895868 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 92.92 per cent.

Nepal Friday added 16 COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,794

