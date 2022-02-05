Foreign Tourists Arrival To Nepal Increases Over 91 Percent

Foreign Tourists Arrival To Nepal Increases Over 91 Percent

Feb. 5, 2022, 8:26 a.m.

Amid ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, the influx of foreign tourists to Nepal has increased over 91 percent, according to the Nepal Tourism Board (NTB). Over 16,000 foreign tourists visited Nepal in January, 2022 as opposed to 8,874 during the same period in the previous year reports RSS.

According to national news agency, the increment in the tourist inflow is 91.3 percent. All the incoming tourists used air route for the arrival. During the same period, 17,984 Nepali people left the country for foreign countries.

The NTB quoted the Department of Immigration for data. This improvement in the arrival of foreign tourists amidst the crisis is a boost to the affected tourism sector, said the NTB Director Maniraj Lamichhane. “This figure of the incoming tourists has given a message that foreign tourists have started visiting Nepal. This has also provided energy to tourism sector marred by the virus.”

The tourists that have visited Nepal in January, 2022 included highest 5,505 from SAARC countries including 3,916 and 1,231 from neighbouring India and Bangladesh respectively. Others were from Europe, Asia and other countries.

In 2021, the total 150,962 foreign tourists visited Nepal and in 2020 the figure stood at 230,000, according to the NTB reports RSS.

Agencies

Westerly Low Pressure System Continue For Few More Days In Nepal
Feb 05, 2022
Govinda Pariyar Appointed Press Adviser To PM Deuba
Feb 05, 2022
India Records 149394 New Covid-19 Cases
Feb 05, 2022
UN Security Council Holds Emergency Meeting On North Korea
Feb 05, 2022
Beijing Winter Olympics Kick Off
Feb 05, 2022

More on Tourism

Gautam Buddha International Airport Ready For Flight By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Himalaya Airlines Receives ISO QMS Certification By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 4 days ago
Tourism Grows 4 Percent In 2021 But Remains Far Below Pre Pandemic Levels By Agencies 2 weeks, 3 days ago
THAI Smile Airways Appoints Society International Travel Services as General Sales Agent for The Territory of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 2 days ago
Asia–Pacific Tourism Industry Left Reeling From Job Losses: ILO By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 months, 2 weeks ago
Nepal Listed As One Of The Top 10 Destination For 2022 By Lonely Planet By Agencies 3 months, 1 week ago

The Latest

Westerly Low Pressure System Continue For Few More Days In Nepal By Agencies Feb 05, 2022
Govinda Pariyar Appointed Press Adviser To PM Deuba By Agencies Feb 05, 2022
India Records 149394 New Covid-19 Cases By Agencies Feb 05, 2022
UN Security Council Holds Emergency Meeting On North Korea By Agencies Feb 05, 2022
Beijing Winter Olympics Kick Off By Agencies Feb 05, 2022
Weather Forecast For February 5 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 05, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75