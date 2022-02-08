Kathmandu Valley Logs 451 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 451 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 8587 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 4516 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 451 infections, 338 in Kathmandu, 43 Bhaktapur, and 70 in Lalitpur.

With 1183 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 968611.