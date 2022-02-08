Kathmandu Valley Logs 451 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 451 COVID-19 Cases

Feb. 8, 2022, 5:07 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 451 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 8587 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 4516 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 451 infections, 338 in Kathmandu, 43 Bhaktapur, and 70 in Lalitpur.

With 1183 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 968611.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1184 New Cases 5103 Recoveries And 13 Deaths
Feb 08, 2022
Election Commission Announces Ending The Voters Name Collection
Feb 08, 2022
NEA Introduces Policy Arrangement To Relocate Electricity Poles: MD Ghising
Feb 08, 2022
Weather Forecast For February 8
Feb 08, 2022
Nepal And Sri Lanka Continue Collaborations In The Construction Sector
Feb 07, 2022

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1184 New Cases 5103 Recoveries And 13 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 37 minutes ago
JAPAN JOINS UNICEF Helping Nepal By A Correspondent 10 hours, 43 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 437 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1022 New Cases 6146 Recoveries And 13 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
British Government Provided 2.1 Million AstraZeneca Vaccine To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Coronavirus Can Lead To Highly Virulent Variants In Long Term By Agencies 1 day, 13 hours ago

The Latest

INTERNATIONAL HOLOCAUST REMEMBERANCE: Remembering Innocent By Keshab Poudel Feb 08, 2022
KUL MAN GHISING Rush Hour By A Correspondent Feb 08, 2022
Election Commission Announces Ending The Voters Name Collection By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 08, 2022
NEA Introduces Policy Arrangement To Relocate Electricity Poles: MD Ghising By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 08, 2022
Australia To Reopen Borders To Fully Vaccinated Visitors By Agencies Feb 08, 2022
Biden, Scholz warn Russia of high price By Agencies Feb 08, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75