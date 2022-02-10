Dr. Jagadish Lal Baidya’s Biography Unveiled

The former chief justice and chairperson of National Human Rights Commission Anup Raj Sharma unveiled a book Jagadishka Pailaharu (Steps of Jagadish), a biography of Professor Dr. Jagadish Lal Baidya, a renowned surgeon and co-founder of B and B Hospital, amid a special function today/

Unveiling the biography, former chief Justice Sharma, who is also a class friend of the author, said that the book is very interesting to read which narrates the important period of Nepal through the eye of Dr. Baidya.

In his facilitation address, Dr. Ashok Kumar Baskota, a co-founder of B And B Hospital, said,” I am proud to journey with my partner Dr. Baidya.” His book also narrates the state of our journey.”

Published by Ghostwriting Nepal, the book Jagadishka Pailaharu not only tells the personal story of Dr. Baidya but also talks about the state of society, medical sector and institution building.

“This book includes dreadful events and interesting parts of the life of my friend Dr. Baidya,” said Dr. Baskota in his statement.

Reviewing the book, Dr. Surndra K.C highlighted the important part of the book and its weaknesses on it. “This book explains the dreadful events of his life when his entire family was locked in a room with a demand of ransom of Rs.20 million ten years back,” said KC. The book also narrates brighter sides of the story as well.”

In his statement, Dr. Sundermani Dixit has said that this book tells many events of Nepalese society of past 70 years. “Dr. Baidya is a touring personality who has friends like Dr. Baskota. Dr. Baidya and Dr. Baskota are like Ram and Laxman.”

He said that the success of B And B is a concept and hard work of spiritual Dr. Baskota and Materialist Dr. Baidya. In his statement, the author said that the aim of writing this book is to share his experiences with the new generation.

“This book consists of my struggle and success,” said author Dr. Baidya. Dr.Baidya said that I have to add a few more chapters including Covid-29 because my wife still suffering from post-Covid.

Al proceeds from the sale of this book will go to the Charity organization Hospital and Rehabilitation Center for Disabled Children (HRDC) Banepa.