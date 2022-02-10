Dr. Jagadish Lal Baidya’s Biography Unveiled

Dr. Jagadish Lal Baidya’s Biography Unveiled

Feb. 10, 2022, 8:14 p.m.

The former chief justice and chairperson of National Human Rights Commission Anup Raj Sharma unveiled a book Jagadishka Pailaharu (Steps of Jagadish), a biography of Professor Dr. Jagadish Lal Baidya, a renowned surgeon and co-founder of B and B Hospital, amid a special function today/

Unveiling the biography, former chief Justice Sharma, who is also a class friend of the author, said that the book is very interesting to read which narrates the important period of Nepal through the eye of Dr. Baidya.

In his facilitation address, Dr. Ashok Kumar Baskota, a co-founder of B And B Hospital, said,” I am proud to journey with my partner Dr. Baidya.” His book also narrates the state of our journey.”

Published by Ghostwriting Nepal, the book Jagadishka Pailaharu not only tells the personal story of Dr. Baidya but also talks about the state of society, medical sector and institution building.

“This book includes dreadful events and interesting parts of the life of my friend Dr. Baidya,” said Dr. Baskota in his statement.

Dr.Baidya book.jpg

Reviewing the book, Dr. Surndra K.C highlighted the important part of the book and its weaknesses on it. “This book explains the dreadful events of his life when his entire family was locked in a room with a demand of ransom of Rs.20 million ten years back,” said KC. The book also narrates brighter sides of the story as well.”

In his statement, Dr. Sundermani Dixit has said that this book tells many events of Nepalese society of past 70 years. “Dr. Baidya is a touring personality who has friends like Dr. Baskota. Dr. Baidya and Dr. Baskota are like Ram and Laxman.”

He said that the success of B And B is a concept and hard work of spiritual Dr. Baskota and Materialist Dr. Baidya. In his statement, the author said that the aim of writing this book is to share his experiences with the new generation.

Dr. Jagadish Lal Baidya book 3.jpg

“This book consists of my struggle and success,” said author Dr. Baidya. Dr.Baidya said that I have to add a few more chapters including Covid-29 because my wife still suffering from post-Covid.

Al proceeds from the sale of this book will go to the Charity organization Hospital and Rehabilitation Center for Disabled Children (HRDC) Banepa.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Logs 329 COVID-19 Cases
Feb 10, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1018 New Cases 2238 Recoveries And 12 Deaths
Feb 10, 2022
EU And IFC Establish ANew Partnership
Feb 10, 2022
Ruby Shah Receives Zonta International 2021JMK Scholarship
Feb 10, 2022
New World Bank Report Identifies Reforms to Improve Public Expenditure for Human Capital
Feb 10, 2022

More on Review

OFF-THE-RECORD TEA-TALK: Project Delays And Corruption By THE BRAINSTORMER 1 month ago
Off-The Record Tea-Time: Modi Factor In Nation Building By THE BRAINSTORMER 1 month, 1 week ago
Gaida's Dance With Tiger and Dragon Book Released By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 3 weeks ago
Book : Alternative Development Paradigm By A Correspondent 6 months ago
Ayer’s Rock & Everest By Hemang Dixit 7 months, 1 week ago
BOOK On Indian Philosophy By A Correspondent 7 months, 3 weeks ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Logs 329 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 10, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1018 New Cases 2238 Recoveries And 12 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 10, 2022
WORLD BANK OUTLOOK Nepal GDP To Grow By A Correspondent Feb 10, 2022
Nepal Railway to Start Dry Run From February 13 By Agencies Feb 10, 2022
EU And IFC Establish ANew Partnership By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 10, 2022
Ruby Shah Receives Zonta International 2021JMK Scholarship By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 10, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75