Kamal Thapa Announces RPP Nepal

Kamal Thapa Announces RPP Nepal

Feb. 19, 2022, 7:51 p.m.

Just a two months after the unity convention and elections of new president, RPP leader Kamal Thapa announces RPP Nepal again. Following his defeat with his own student Rajendra Lignden, former RPP leader Thapa expressed views accusing former King Gyanendra for his loss.

He quite RPP leader last week and announced to join RPP-Nepal. On the occasion of National Democracy Day, Thapa announced his party.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Wins Match Against The Philippines
Feb 19, 2022
SBI-PHDCCI Industry Roundtable Meet At Karnal
Feb 19, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 62 COVID-19 Cases
Feb 19, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 198 New Cases 1272 Recoveries And 4 Deaths
Feb 19, 2022
National Democracy Day 2022: Falgun 7 And Its Importance In Ushering the Era Of Openness And Democracy In Nepal
Feb 19, 2022

More on Politics

All-Party Support For MCC Endorsement: PM Deuba By Agencies 4 days, 3 hours ago
Ruling Alliance Stress For Resumption Of HoR By Agencies 4 days, 13 hours ago
Former RPP Leader Kamal Thapa To Register New Party Along With His Supporters By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
LOCAL ELECTIONS Goal Is Not Poll By A Correspondent 1 week, 5 days ago
Five Party Coalition Agrees To Hold Local Polls By Mid-June By Agencies 2 weeks, 6 days ago
Nepal Congress Secured Six, CPN-UML Socialist And Maoist 5 Each In National Assembly Election By Agencies 3 weeks, 2 days ago

The Latest

Nepal Wins Match Against The Philippines By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 19, 2022
SBI-PHDCCI Industry Roundtable Meet At Karnal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 19, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 62 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 19, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 198 New Cases 1272 Recoveries And 4 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 19, 2022
Chinese Reactions: Objectionable or Tolerable? By Keshab Poudel Feb 19, 2022
National Democracy Day 2022: Falgun 7 And Its Importance In Ushering the Era Of Openness And Democracy In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 19, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75