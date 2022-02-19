Just a two months after the unity convention and elections of new president, RPP leader Kamal Thapa announces RPP Nepal again. Following his defeat with his own student Rajendra Lignden, former RPP leader Thapa expressed views accusing former King Gyanendra for his loss.
He quite RPP leader last week and announced to join RPP-Nepal. On the occasion of National Democracy Day, Thapa announced his party.
