Kathmandu Valley Logs 62 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 62 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.
The Ministry of Health and Population said in 3538 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 62 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.
Of the new 62 infections, 51 in Kathmandu, 4 Bhaktapur, and 7 in Lalitpur.
With 198 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 975330.
