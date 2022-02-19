Kathmandu Valley Logs 62 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 62 COVID-19 Cases

Feb. 19, 2022, 7:08 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 62 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 3538 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 62 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 62 infections, 51 in Kathmandu, 4 Bhaktapur, and 7 in Lalitpur.

With 198 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 975330.

