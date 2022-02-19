Nepal Wins Match Against The Philippines

Nepal has registered the second victory in the T20 World Cup qualifier on Saturday by defeating the Philippines with 136 runs. This is Nepal’s second victory in the tournament.

Chasing a huge target of 219 for victory, the Philippines were reduced to 82 runs for eight wickets in the stipulated 20 overs.

In bowling, Nepal's captain Sandeep Lamichhane took three wickets. He had taken two wickets in one over.

Batting first after losing the toss at Oman Cricket Academy Ground-2, Nepal had scored 218 runs for the loss of three wickets in the stipulated 20 overs.