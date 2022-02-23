COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 256 New Cases 911 Recoveries And 2 Deaths

With 256 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 976371.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, In 5105 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 250 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, the virus infection was detected in 56 people in 3590 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 10090 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 327 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 9767 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 105 are admitted to the ICU and 19 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 911 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 954341 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 97.7

The MoHP on Wednesday added two COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,930.