Putin Declares Military Operation In Ukraine

The Russian leader said that Moscow would seek the "demilitarization and denazification" of Ukraine, called upon the Ukrainian army to lay down weapons and warned there would follow a prompt response to attempts at foreign intervention from outside

Feb. 25, 2022, 7:25 a.m.

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. Russia has begun a military operation in Ukraine following a request from the authorities of the Donetsk and Lugansk republics for assistance in repelling Kiev’s military aggression, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in urgent address on Thursday.

He said that Moscow would seek the "demilitarization and denazification" of Ukraine, called upon the Ukrainian army to lay down weapons and warned there would follow a prompt response to attempts at foreign intervention from outside.

After that there followed reports of sounds of explosions in a number of Ukrainian cities, including Kiev and Kharkov. TASS has summarized the latest news regarding the situation.

Military operation

After a message from the Donbass republics Putin made a decision to conduct a "special military operation."

"Its purpose is to protect the people who have for eight years been exposed to humiliation and genocide by the regime in Kiev. For this we will seek demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine, and also press for bringing to justice those who have committed numerous bloody crimes against peaceful civilians, including Russian citizens."

Moscow’s plans to not include an occupation of Ukraine. It is for the right of the Ukrainian people to self-determination. Also, Putin said that Russia could not let Kiev obtain nuclear weapons and recalled NATO’s illegitimate expansion to the east.

Address to Ukrainians

Putin urged the Ukrainian military to "lay down arms at once and leave for home."

"Those servicemen of the Ukrainian army who will meet this demand will be free to leave the zone of combat operations and return to their families." All responsibility for possible bloodshed "will rest upon entirely on Ukraine’s ruling regime."

In his address to the Ukrainian people, he explained that Russia’s actions were taken in self-defense from threats and from a "still greater misfortune than the one happening today."

"However difficult it may be to do this, I am asking you to understand this and calling for cooperation in order to turn this tragic page as soon as possible and to move forward together."

Warning to others

Putin warned against attempts at foreign intervention in the current developments, let alone foreign intervention.

"Nobody should feel any doubts that a direct attack on Russia would end with the potential aggressor’s defeat and terrible consequences for the attacker," he warned.

"Whoever may try to create obstructions to us, let alone pose threats to our country and our people, they should know that Russia’s response will follow without delay and entail consequences that you have never encountered in your history. We are prepared for any march of events. All necessary decisions in this connection will be made. I hope that I will be heard," Putin said.

First western reaction

Immediately after that US President Joseph Biden made a written statement, in which he blamed Russia for what he described as "a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering," and warned that "the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way."

Biden said that later on Thursday he would make a special address to announce further measures against Russia Washington and its allies would take.

NATO’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said that a meeting of the alliance’s member-countries will consider the effects of Russia’s actions towards Ukraine.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Opposes Russia’s Action Against Ukraine
Feb 25, 2022
Indian Army Gifted Vaccine Against Covid-19 To Nepali Army
Feb 24, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 58 COVID-19 Cases
Feb 24, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 151 New Cases 562 Recoveries And 1 Death
Feb 24, 2022
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Response To MCC In Nepal’s Parliament
Feb 24, 2022

More on International

Biden Responds To Attack On Ukraine By Agencies 1 hour, 34 minutes ago
Russian Military Launches Military Action Against Ukrainian By Agencies 14 hours, 41 minutes ago
Ukraine's Pro-Russian Separatists Request Russia's Military Assistance: Kremlin By Agencies 1 day, 1 hour ago
Biden Announces Fiscal Sanctions On Russia Over Ukraine Crisis By Agencies 2 days, 1 hour ago
Japan's Emperor Marks 62nd Birthday By Agencies 2 days, 1 hour ago
Putin's Order To Send 'Peacekeeping' Troops Into Ukraine By Agencies 2 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Nepal Opposes Russia’s Action Against Ukraine By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 25, 2022
Weather Forecast For February 25 Across Nepal By Agencies Feb 25, 2022
Indian Army Gifted Vaccine Against Covid-19 To Nepali Army By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 24, 2022
Minister Bhusal Urged India To Help Build The Atmosphere For Nepal’s Energy Trade By Agencies Feb 24, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 58 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 24, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 151 New Cases 562 Recoveries And 1 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 24, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75