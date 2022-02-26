COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 101 New Cases 540 Recoveries And 2 Death

With 158 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 976771.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, In 2239 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 101 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, the virus infection was detected in 54 people in 2913 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 8839 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 261 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 8578 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 92 are admitted to the ICU and 14 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 540 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 955998 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 97.9

The MoHP on SAturday added two COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,934.