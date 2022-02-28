Kathmandu Valley Logs 49 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 49 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.
The Ministry of Health and Population said in 5218 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 49 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.
Of the new 49 infections, 40 in Kathmandu, Bhaktapur 4 and 5 in Lalitpur.
With 119 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 976,984.
