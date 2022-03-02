Russian Forces Target Ukrainian Civilian Centers

Russian Forces Target Ukrainian Civilian Centers

March 2, 2022, 7:18 a.m.

Russian forces in Ukraine are increasing their aerial attacks in civilian areas. They struck the main television tower in the capital, Kyiv. The tower is located near a residential area, and five people were killed.

At the same time, the forces are continuing their assault on Ukraine's second largest, Kharkiv. They launched strikes that lasted from Monday night through Tuesday, and they are closing in on the city center.

However, a senior US defense official says the invasion may be losing momentum. A convoy of armored vehicles, tanks, and artillery is about 25 kilometers from Kyiv, but it is running into fuel supply problems.

Some Ukrainians fear troops from Russia's ally, Belarus, will join in the fight. However, Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko has denied those suggestions.

Lukashenko said his country has no plans to take part in what he called "this special operation." He also denied allegations that Russian troops are using Belarus as a staging ground. He added that the start of talks between Ukraine and Russia raises hopes of an end to the fighting.

However, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said troops will continue the operation until they achieve their goals. He said the main goal is to protect Russians from threats created by the West.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Weather Analysis For March 2 Across Nepal
Mar 02, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 32 COVID-19 Cases
Mar 01, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 92 New Cases 354 Recoveries And 2 Death
Mar 01, 2022
Shivratri In Nepal 2022 – Pashupati And Other Shiva Shrine
Mar 01, 2022
FNCCI And CNI Welcome The Ratification of MCC
Mar 01, 2022

More on Weather

Weather Analysis For March 2 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 52 minutes ago
Weather Forecast For March 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast For February 28 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast For February 27 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago
Weather Forecast For February 26 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days ago
Weather Forecast For February 25 Across Nepal By Agencies 5 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Will Choke Russian Economy, Defend Every Inch Of Ukraine, says Biden By Agencies Mar 02, 2022
Gautam Buddha International Airport To Operate From May 16 By Agencies Mar 02, 2022
Nepal Army Day 2022 Celebrated With Various Programs By Agencies Mar 02, 2022
India Evacuated Over 1500 Indian Nationals From Ukraine By Agencies Mar 02, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 32 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 01, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 92 New Cases 354 Recoveries And 2 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 01, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75