Russian Forces Target Ukrainian Civilian Centers

Russian forces in Ukraine are increasing their aerial attacks in civilian areas. They struck the main television tower in the capital, Kyiv. The tower is located near a residential area, and five people were killed.

At the same time, the forces are continuing their assault on Ukraine's second largest, Kharkiv. They launched strikes that lasted from Monday night through Tuesday, and they are closing in on the city center.

However, a senior US defense official says the invasion may be losing momentum. A convoy of armored vehicles, tanks, and artillery is about 25 kilometers from Kyiv, but it is running into fuel supply problems.

Some Ukrainians fear troops from Russia's ally, Belarus, will join in the fight. However, Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko has denied those suggestions.

Lukashenko said his country has no plans to take part in what he called "this special operation." He also denied allegations that Russian troops are using Belarus as a staging ground. He added that the start of talks between Ukraine and Russia raises hopes of an end to the fighting.

However, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said troops will continue the operation until they achieve their goals. He said the main goal is to protect Russians from threats created by the West.