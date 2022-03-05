COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 67 New Cases And 362 Recoveries

With 67 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Saturday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 977,447.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, In 2662 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 67 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, the virus infection was detected in 34 people in 3558 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 6947 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 131 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 6816 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 53 are admitted to the ICU and 11 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 362 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 958,555 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.2 per cent.

The MoHP on Saturday said there is COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,945.