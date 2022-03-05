Kathmandu Valley Logs 21 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 21 COVID-19 Cases

March 5, 2022, 5:40 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 21 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 2662 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 21 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 35 infections, there are 25 in Kathmandu 65 in Lalitpur and 4 in Bhaktapur.

With 67 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Saturday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 977,447.

