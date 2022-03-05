North Korea Fired Projectile: Japan Defense Ministry

North Korea Fired Projectile: Japan Defense Ministry

March 5, 2022, 7:57 a.m.

Japan's Defense Ministry has announced North Korea launched a projectile at about 9 am on Saturday.

The officials say it may be a ballistic missile.

They say the launch took place at 8:58 a.m., and the projectile is believed to have fallen into the sea outside of Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone.

The launch was also confirmed by the South Korean military's Joint Chiefs of Staff, who say North Korea fired a projectile toward the east.

The incident is the latest in several missile launches by North Korea this year. In January, Pyongyang conducted seven test-launches of projectiles that included ballistic and cruise missiles. The country also fired what it says were hypersonic missiles on January 5th and 11th.

The Japanese government has set up an emergency response team at the crisis management center within the prime minister's office. It comprises officials from relevant ministries and agencies.

Agencies

