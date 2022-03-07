COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 66 New Cases , 376 Recoveries And One Death

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 66 New Cases, 376 Recoveries And One Death

March 7, 2022, 5:17 p.m.

With 66 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Monday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 977,567.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, In 6145 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 66 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, the virus infection was detected in 22 people in 2493 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 6150 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 120 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 6030 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 44 are admitted to the ICU and 7 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 376 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 959083 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.1per cent.

The MoHP on Monday added One more COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,948.

