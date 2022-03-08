COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 74 New Cases , 345 Recoveries And One Deaths

March 8, 2022, 5:16 p.m.

With 74 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Tuesday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 977,641.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, In 3638 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 74 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, the virus infection was detected in 120 people in 2756 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 5875 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 130 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 5745 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 42 are admitted to the ICU and 5 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 345 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 959817 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.2 per cent.

The MoHP on Tuesday added One more COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,949.

