Kathmandu Valley Confirms 32New COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 32 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 6809 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 32 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 32 infections, there are 21 in Kathmandu, Bhaktapur 4 and 6 in Lalitpur.

With 77 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thursday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 977,886.