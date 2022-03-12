Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Declares To Resist Russian Invasion

As Russian invasion enters 16 days, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that his country will never hand over its territory to Russia. He has expressed his determination to continue resisting the Russian military,

Zelenskyy posted a video on Friday, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its 16th day.

The President said that the country needs a little more time and patience to achieve victory. He said Ukraine is making steady progress toward that goal.