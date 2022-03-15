Nepal And India PMC Meeting For Nepal-Bharat Maitri Polytechnic Concluded

March 15, 2022, 8:12 a.m.

The 2nd Project Monitoring Committee (PMC) meeting on construction of Government of India-funded Nepal Bharat Maitri Polytechnic (NBMP) at Hetauda in Makwanpur district of Nepal was held on Monday

Satish Sivan, Joint Secretary (DPA-III Division), Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India and Kamal Prasad Pokhrel, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Government of Nepal, co-chaired the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the overall implementation and progress of the project. The PMC directed the contractor and the consultant of the project for timely completion. Both sides noted that Covid pandemic had posed a major challenge to the project progress, but now it has come out of those challenges and is in the final stages of completion.

During the meeting, the Nepali side thanked the Indian government for the continued support for development of infrastructure in Nepal. The Indian side expressed its happiness at the fruitful cooperation with the Government of Nepal and the joint efforts made towards strengthening the education infrastructure in Nepal.

The meeting ended with both the delegations agreeing that the next PMC meeting would be held on a mutually convenient date, if required.

