Kathmandu Valley Registers 13 New COVID-19 Cases

March 23, 2022, 5:28 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 13 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 3855 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 13 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 13 infections, all reported in Kathmandu district.

With 34 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 978,265.

