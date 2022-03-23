UN Secretary General Calls For An Immediate Ceasefire

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an immediate ceasefire, saying that continuing the fighting is "morally unacceptable, politically indefensible and militarily nonsensical."

Speaking to reporters at the United Nations headquarters in New York on Tuesday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres noted that Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine a month ago, in violation of the UN Charter.

UN Secretary General said that Russia has inflicted "appalling human suffering and destruction in cities, towns and villages. Systematic bombardments that terrorized civilians.

Guterres also said elements of diplomatic progress are coming into view on several key issues after his own outreach efforts with "various actors."

He stressed, "This war is unwinnable ... sooner or later, it will have to move from the battlefield to the peace table."