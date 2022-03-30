COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 25 New Cases And 77 Recoveries

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 25 New Cases And 77 Recoveries

March 30, 2022, 5:26 p.m.

With 25 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 978,402.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, In 3940 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 25 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, the virus infection was detected in 7 people in 1252 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 1,145 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 50 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 1096 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 18 are admitted to the ICU and three are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 77 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 965,305 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.7 per cent.

The MoHP on Wednesday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,951.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

PM Deuba Stresses To Give New Life Into BIMSTEC
Mar 30, 2022
Over 200,000 Nepalese Benefited Under Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation
Mar 30, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 8 New COVID-19 Cases
Mar 30, 2022
Nepal Attaches High Priority To The BIMSTEC Process: Foreign Minister Dr. Khadka
Mar 30, 2022
Foreign Minister Dr. Khada Meets Indian Foreign Minister Dr. Jayashankar
Mar 30, 2022

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Logs 8 New COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 14 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Registers 7 New COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 30 New Cases And 86 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
65 Percent Of Population Vaccinated Against COVID-19 In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 11 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 3 New COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 15 New Cases And 319 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

PM Deuba Stresses To Give New Life Into BIMSTEC By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 30, 2022
Over 200,000 Nepalese Benefited Under Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 30, 2022
Nagarkot Is Famously Known For Its Loveliness, Amazing View And laid-back Feeling By Fanny Jonckeau Mar 30, 2022
Nepal Attaches High Priority To The BIMSTEC Process: Foreign Minister Dr. Khadka By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 30, 2022
Foreign Minister Dr. Khada Meets Indian Foreign Minister Dr. Jayashankar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 30, 2022
Russian-Ukrainian Negotiators Make Progress By Agencies Mar 30, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 15, March.25, 2022 (Chaitra,11,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75